Obi’s LP sweeps Delta presidential poll

Abraham Onwuneri, the Delta State Presidential Election Collation Officer, on Tuesday, announced that Peter Obi of the Labour Party (PDP) has been declared the winner of the presidential election held in the 25 Local Government Areas of the state.

Onwunari, a professor from the University of Port Harcourt, said Obi polled a total vote of 341,866 while Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled 161,600 and Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) garnered 90,183 votes.

He made the announcement at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Delta State Headquarters, Asaba, said the total votes cast in the election was 645,650.

He said that there was a total of 3,225,046 registered voters, 667,149 accredited voters valid votes of 615,342 and 39,309 rejected votes.

According to him, those are the results collated from the LGAs.