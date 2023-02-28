INEC declares Obi winner in FCT

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the Labour Party ( LP) candidate winner of the last Saturday’s presidential election in the Federal Capital Territory(FCT).

Peter Obi, candidate of the Labour Party( LP) scored 281,987 votes or 62% of the total votes cast, while Bola Tinubu, the APC candidate scored 90,902 votes or 20% and Atiku Abubakar of the PDP scored 73,743 votes or 16% of the total votes

The FCT had a total of 1,570, 307 voters registered.

