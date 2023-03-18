Obaseki votes, attributes voter apathy to tight security measures

Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, has appealed to security agencies to ease up the tight security measures across the state so that residents with Permanent Voters Card (PVC) can come out to vote

Obaseki, who made the appeal after casting his vote at ward 4 polling unit 19, Emokpae Model primary school in Oredo Local Government Area of the state, said the overwhelming security presence is one factor that is preventing the electorate from exercising their franchise.

According to him, “This is not the set of turnout we find or get in elections in this center. Clearly the extreme security measures that have been taken should be relaxed. As you can see, there is a total lockdown of the city which is not allowing people to come out to exercise their franchise.

“Yes, it is important that we have security but it cannot be this overwhelming because this overwhelming presence of the security men across the city is a deterrent and scary for most people. If you recall, some polling units had been moved away from where they live, therefore, they may not be able to work through their polling units and will need to drive. With this kind of barriers and barricades put across the city, clearly people will not be able to get to their polling units.

“So, I am appealing to the security agencies, while having their eyes and maintaining tight security, they should allow people who have proof, for instance they have their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) and want to vote to exercise their franchise so that more people can come out and vote.

“We are encouraging Edo citizens to come and vote as there is adequate security. I have just spoken to the police authority and security agencies to allow those who want to vote and have proof of their PVCs to vote,” he added.