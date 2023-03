INEC officials at Police Post Polling Station at Ipakodo, Ikorodu, Polling Station – EC30A. At 9:35am voter turnout impressive. Most of the voters are between the ages of 25 and 60. The place is well coordinated as voters take turns to cast their vote. Numbers given to voters. INEC officials acting professionally as they handle the process very well. Only one unarm police man. More voters trooping in to cast their vote.