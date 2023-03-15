Lagos guber race: Lori-Ogbebor, seven political parties back Sanwo-Olu’s re-election bid

Ahead of Saturday’s governorship election in Lagos State, Rita Lori-Ogbebor, a social right activist, has endorsed the candidacy of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Lori-Ogbebor, who said this in a statement, explained that Sanwo-Olu has done well to deserve another term by contributing to the growth of Lagos in accordance with the plan laid down by his predecessors.

“As a young journalist, I knew how Lagos was and those who have worked, this young man is one of them, she said. He has worked according to the plan laid down by his predecessors. I have actually watched him continue selflessly and I wish him well. As you go to the polls on Saturday, may the Almighty God and his people give you the opportunity to finish your work,” she said.

Similarly, seven political parties in Lagos State formally endorsed and declared their support for the re-election bid of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Read also: Elite congruence and Sanwo-olu’s performance

The Alliance of Registered Political Parties, which includes All People’s Party (APP), Action Democratic Party (ADP), Allied People’s Movement (APM), Young Progressives Party (YPP), Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Social Democratic Party (SDP) and People’s Redemption Party (PRP) made the announcement following their thorough analysis of the governor’s achievements in the state

Adebayo Ajayi, the governorship candidate of YPP in Lagos State, who spoke on behalf of the political parties, said the decision was based on Sanwo-Olu’s consistent track record as a progressive democrat, as well as his energetic campaign through the state.

Also, the political parties noted that their endorsement is expected to strengthen Governor Sanwo-Olu’s chances of winning re-election in the upcoming gubernatorial election.