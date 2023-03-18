Jandor defeats Sanwo-Olu, Rhodes Vivour in his polling unit

Abdul-Azeez Adediran aka Jandor, the Lagos State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, has defeated his closest rivals, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party (LP), at his polling unit in Osolu Junior High School, unit 001 ward G in Irewe, Ojo local government area.

Adediran polled 79 votes while Sanwo-Olu secured 66 votes. Rhodes-Vivour, however, got just one vote.