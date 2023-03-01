INEC presents certificates of return to Tinubu, Shettima

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has presented certificates of return to Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima as president-elect and vice president-elect.

Mahmood Yakubu, the INEC chairman presented the certificates to APC candidates for the 2023 presidential election at the International Conference Centre, Abuja which served as venue for the national collation centre.

Yakubu had earlier declared Tinubu winner of the presidential polls having scored 8,794,726 to defeat his closest rival, Atiku Abubakar, candidate of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who obtained 6,984, 520 and Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (PDP) who garnered, 6,101,533.

By collecting the certificates, it is now certified that both Tinubu and Shettima have duly been elected into the office of President and Vice President and will be sworn in on May 29.

In his remarks after collecting the certificate, Tinubu said his victory is a victory for all Nigerians who are committed to a better country, calling on his co-contestants to embrace to achieve the dreams of a united and prosperous nation.

The president-elect also assured, particularly the youths that he would work day and night with them to make Nigeria a better country for all, irrespective of creed.