INEC officials arrive polling units early, heavy security in Ibadan

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials arrived early enough at most polling units in Ibadan for this Saturday’s Governorship and House of Assembly elections.

As early as 7am, the officials were on ground with voting materials.

Accreditation likewise started in earnest while voting commenced by 8.30 am in most areas visited.

While some polling units witnessed large turnout, others recorded relatively low voters

At polling units in Ibadan North, Ibadan South-West in Ibadan and Egbeda local government areas, voters were seen on queue to exercise their franchise.

At Polling unit 26, oke osun Olodo In Egbeda local government area, it was a very low turnout without queue at all.

With Thursday’s killing in Ibadan, there were water tight security. Soldiers and other security agencies were on ground.

Soldiers were stationed in strategic places while police personnel manned various polling units.