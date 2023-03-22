Ikpeazu congratulates Otti on guber polls victory

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, the outgoing Governor of Abia State has congratulated Alex Otti, Labour Party’s candidate in the just concluded Gubernatorial Election in Abia State, on his emergence as governor-elect.

Ikpeazu noted that Otti has fought a long battle over a long period of time and deserved commendation for his staying power and resilience.

“Since we have come to the logical end of this battle, it is appropriate to congratulate the winner, Alex Otti on his hard fought victory,” Ikpeazu said.

“In every battle, there will always be a winner and in the spirit of sportsmanship and love for our State, the Governor elect must see his victory as a higher call to service to the people of Abia State”.

The governor also saluted the other candidates, who took part in the election, especially Okey Ahiwe, the PDP candidate, for their doggedness.

Ikpeazu urged every stakeholder to give the governor-elect an enabling environment to run the affairs of State from May 29, 2023. He advised the candidates not to distract the incoming Governor with court cases.

“Having myself spent about three and half years in different courts and having experienced first hand, the distraction such cases can cause a leader, I appeal to every candidate in this election not to distract the incoming administration with court cases, so that they will settle down and deal with the very demanding business of governance. Let us break this negative trend of subjecting our Governors to endless litigations and allow them to concentrate on providing good governance,” the governor said.

Ikpeazu assured the Governor elect that he will put in place every necessary measure to ensure a seamless transition from his administration to his.