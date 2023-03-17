Guber Polls: NYSC appeals for more security of corps members

Brigadier General Yusha’u Ahmed, the director general of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has appealed for more security for corps members that would serve as electoral officers during the gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections holding on Saturday, 18th March.

He made the plea today during his separate advocacy visits to the Bauchi State Director, Department of State Services (DSS) Hussein Abdullahi, Brigade Commander, 33 Artillery Brigade Bauchi, Brigadier General E Egbe, Bauchi State Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Amen Edo James and the Commissioner of Police, Aminu Alhassan in their offices.

In all the places visited, the director general said the corps members are neutral participants in the electoral process, who decided to heed the clarion call of contributing their quota to national development but deserves maximum security from every stakeholder.

“I am appealing for maximum security for our Corps Members during and after the Governorship/State House of Assembly elections even up till their Corps Lodges”, General Ahmed said.

The DG had earlier thanked the security agencies for their cordial relationship and assistance for the NYSC Bauchi State Secretariat, especially during Orientation Course periods.

The commander, 33 Artillery Brigade, Bauchi, Egbe said arrangements have been made to ensure that all Corps Members are fully protected from danger.

He lauded the NYSC DG for his visit and also for his five-point policy thrust which involves the security and welfare of Corps Members.

Also, the Bauchi State Director of DSS Abdullahi said there is a stronger synergy between all the security agencies in the State, adding that all hands are on deck to provide stronger security for all corps Members in the State up till the post-election period.

In a similar vein, Ameh James, the Bauchi State Commandant, NSCDC, reiterated the readiness of the Corps to offer security to all Corps Members on election duties, who he described as part of the critical infrastructure and national assets of the Federal Government.

Bauchi State Commissioner of Police, Alhassan assured of the command’s preparation in ensuring the security of Corps Members in every location throughout the nooks and crannies of the State.