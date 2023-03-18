Governor Sule, Speaker commends INEC for early arrival of election materials

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for ensuring early commencement of the Governorship and State House of Assembly elections in the state.

The governor, who was in company of wife, Farida Sule, casted his vote at the Motor Park 002 Gudi Polling Unit of Akwanga Local Government Area, at exactly 10:00am, after been accredited by the electoral officials.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after voting, the governor lauded the electorates for thier peaceful conduct so far and urged them

to cast their votes, without any fear of intimidation.

Governor Sule promised to accept the outcome of the election at the end of the exercise, as someone who believe in democracy and the will of the people.

He explained that, the All Progressives Congress (APC) accepted the result of the Presidential candidate in the state even when they lost election.

“We will abide by any result that come out, because the choice is for the people to make and not us,” he added

Also, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, the Speaker of the Nasawara State House of Assembly has cast his vote at Galadima B polling unit in Umaisha, Toto local government area by by 9:20am

The Speaker, who hailed early arrival of electoral materials by INEC, tasked electorates to conduct themselves peacefully throughout the exercise.

Balarabe-Abdullahi, who is seeking third term to represent the people of Umaisha /Ugya State Constituency, was optimistic of victory at the poll.

“I am optimistic of clear victory Insha Allah, I am also optimistic of Governor Abdullahi Sule’s victory by the grace of God.

“I want to advice the oppositions that they should be patience and wait for their time.