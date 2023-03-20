Ex-governor of Enugu, Chimaroke, loses re-election to Senate

Enugu State, former Governor Chimaroke Nnamani has lost his re-election bid in Enugu East Senatorial district to Labour Party candidate, Kelvin Chukwu.

The LP candidate polled 69, 136 to beat Chimaroke of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, who scored 48, 701 votes.

Kelvin replaced his brother, Oyibo Chukwu, who was murdered a few days before the Feb. 25 presidential and National Assembly elections.

With this result, Chimeroke might be retired to his hospital and never play active politics in Enugu again.