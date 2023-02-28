Election has been irretrievably compromised — coalition of LP, PDP, ADC

A coalition of the Labour Party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the African Democratic Congress (ADC) have described the February 25 presidential and national assembly election as irretrievably compromised.

The coalition made this statement on Tuesday during its world press conference, which took place in Abuja.

The coalition, whose party collation agents and other parties’ officials walked out on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) during the collation of the results at the National Collation Centre in Abuja on Monday.

Before the protest walkout by Senator Dino Melaye of the PDP and other party agents, Dino had complained about the flagrant disregard of legitimate processes in the conduct of the election, a situation that resulted in the call for its total cancellation.

The coalition said that INEC had compromised the integrity of the electoral process and, as a result, called for the entire process to be cancelled because of alleged widespread rigging by the ruling party, the APC, in collusion with INEC and security agencies to alter the result of the election, captured by all political parties and concerned Nigerians.

“This election is not free and is far from being transparent,” they said.

They demanded that the “sham of the election should be cancelled and a fresh election be conducted.”

Other resolutions stated are that “they declared a vote of no confidence in the conduct of the election by the INEC chairman.”

“We call on the INEC chairman to step aside and allow for a credible individual to see through another election.

“We call on President Buhari to stand by his promises to give Nigerians a free and fair election.

“We call on Nigerians to continue to believe in the integrity of Nigerians to defend our democracy,” they added.