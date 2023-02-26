Delay in transmitting results due to network problem – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that the challenges the commission was encountering especially with the transmission of results in Lagos State was not due to sabotage of its system, but rather because of network problem.

This was disclosed by Lagos State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Segun Agbaje during in an interview with BusinessDay on Sunday on the conduct of the elections in the state.

Agbaje said the situation was not peculiar to Lagos State alone, stressing that several states across the country was experiencing the same problem and assured that in several places technical IT officials of the commission was on ground at the collation centres to solve the hitches.

The REC noted that the commission regretted the setback, especially because of the importance of IReV in its results management process, but assured that it was not due to sabotage.

“I can assure you that what we are experiencing with regard to uploading of results online in Lagos State is due to network problem.

“You can see that we were able to upload National Assembly results faster, but in several Places the officials are uploading results when they get to collation centres because our technical officials can help them out.

“What is happening is not only in Lagos State alone, it is occurring elsewhere, in other states,” Agbaje said.