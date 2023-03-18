Assembly poll: Voter apathy mars election in Edo North

In Edo North senatorial district, voters apathy characterised the State House of Assembly elections.

The local government areas that made up the senatorial district are Akoko- Edo, Etsako Central, Etsako East, Etsako West, Owan East and Owan West.

At Auchi, the administrative headquarters of Etsako West, there was low turnout of voters.

Read also: Oyo: Makinde casts his vote

Also at Ebe primary school in Fugar, Etsako Central voters’ apathy characterized the exercise.

BusinessDay reports that electoral officers and materials arrived on time in the various polling units but few voters turn off to exercise their franchise.