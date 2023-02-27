APC wins Ogun, Oyo, PDP takes Yobe, Gombe, Jigawa, Adamawa

On the second day of election result collation by the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu won in Ogun and Oyo states. Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar cleared Yobe, Gombe, Jigawa and Adamawa states.

In the Ogun results submitted at the National Collation Centre in Abuja, the APC scored 341,554 votes; PDP- 123,831 votes and Labour Party (LP) scored 85,829 votes.

In Oyo, APC got 449,884, PDP-182,977 and Labour got 99,110. In Yobe, APC- 151,459, PDP-198,567 while LP made a mere 2406.

REad also: Obi beats Tinubu, Atiku in Nasarawa

For Gombe, APC got APC-146,977, PDP got 319,123 and Labour got 26160 votes. In Jigawa, APC got 146,977, PDP got 319, 123 and LP got 26,160. In Adamawa, APC got 182,881, PDP got 417,611 and LP recorded 102,648 votes.

Peter Obi of the LP had earlier won the presidential election in Lagos with 582,454 votes to defeat Tinubu of the APC, who scored 572, 606 votes while Atiku of the PDP came a distant third with 75,750 votes.

Also, Labour Party’s Obi won Nasarawa with 191,361, APC followed with 172, 922, PDP- 147, 093 and NNPP – 12,715.

Collation has been adjourned to Tuesday at 11 am.