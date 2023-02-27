Obi beats Tinubu, Atiku in Nasarawa

Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), beats All Progressives Congress’ candidate Bola Tinubu and Peoples Democratic Party’s Atiku Abubakar to victory in Nasarawa State’s race for the presidential seat conducted by INEC Saturday.

The LP candidate scored 191,361. Tinubu followed with 172,922 votes, while Atiku scored 147,093.

See the breakdown below:

Total registered voters

2, 552,716

Total accredited voters

562, 464

Total votes cast – 556,937

Total votes Rejected – 16,371

Total valid votes – 540,566

A- 494

AA- 554

AAC – 117

ADC- 973

ADP- 788

APC- 172,922

APGA- 989

APM-356

APP-187

BP- 340

LP- 191, 361

NNPP-12,715

NRM-405

PDP-147,093

PRP-317

SDP-8046

YPP-249

ZLP-2660