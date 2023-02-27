Obi beats Tinubu, Atiku in Nasarawa

Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), beats All Progressives Congress’ candidate Bola Tinubu and Peoples Democratic Party’s Atiku Abubakar to victory in Nasarawa State’s race for the presidential seat conducted by INEC Saturday.
The LP candidate scored 191,361. Tinubu followed with 172,922 votes, while Atiku scored 147,093.
See the breakdown below:
Total registered voters
2, 552,716
Total accredited voters
562, 464
Total votes cast – 556,937
Total votes Rejected – 16,371
Total valid votes – 540,566
A- 494
AA- 554
AAC – 117
ADC- 973
ADP- 788
APC- 172,922
APGA- 989
APM-356
APP-187
BP- 340
LP- 191, 361
NNPP-12,715
NRM-405
PDP-147,093
PRP-317
SDP-8046
YPP-249
ZLP-2660