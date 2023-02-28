APC sweeps 3 Senatorial seats, 9 Reps in Katsina State

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Katsina State has won the three senatorial seats and nine out of the 15 House of Representatives seats.

This development comes after the party lost the majority of votes cast in the state during the presidential election to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the PDP won six seats in the House of Representatives in the state.

For Katsina Central Zone, Abdulaziz Yar’adua of APC was declared the winner, having scored 153,512 votes against PDP’s Aminu Sirajo, who got 152,140.

Yar’adu’a was declared the winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) senatorial Returning Officer, Prof. Aminu Dalhatu-Kankia.

For Northern Katsina senatorial district (Daura zone), incumbent Sen. Ahmed Babba-Kaita of the PDP lost to the APC’s Nasir Zangon-Daura.

Zangon-Daura, a current member of the House of Representatives, got 174,062 votes, while Babba-Kaita polled 163,586 votes, according to the Returning Officer, Prof. Umar Sanda.

In the southern zone, the APC’s Muntari Dandutse, who is also an incumbent House of Representatives member, clinched 203,245 votes to defeat Shehu Garba of the PDP, who received 151,519 votes.

The result was announced on Monday by the Returning Officer, Prof. Iliyasu Yusuf-Gobir.