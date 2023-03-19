Anambra: PDP, LP, retire Speaker, another ranking lawmaker

The Speaker, Anambra State House of Assembly, Hon. Uchenna Okafor, has lost his third term re-election bid to the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Ayamelum State Constituency, Hon. Abuchi Bernard Udemezue.

The INEC Returning Officer for the election, Prof. George Onwudiwe, said PDP pooled 12,993 votes to defeat Okafor of APGA who garnered 11,445 and others.

Similarly, the Deputy Majority Leader of Anambra State House of Assembly and candidate of APGA for Orumba North, Hon. Emeka Aforka lost out in his second term bid to the candidate of Labour Party (LP), Hon. Paul Obu.

Obu secured 10,212 votes against Aforka’s 7,675 votes.

Also, the member representing Awka North and candidate of PDP, Hon. John Nwokoye, lost out to a fresher and candidate of APGA, Hon. Chimezie Ikwunne.

The results as announced by the INEC Returning Officer (RO) for the constituency, Dr Martina Egenti, showed that Ikwunne gathered 7199 votes to defeat Nwokoye whose votes were 6110.

Similarly, the Labour Party’s candidate for Anaocha 1, Ms Nkechi Ogbuefi, retired the incumbent member and candidate of PDP, Hon. Ebele Ejimofor, who sought third term, while Hon. Ejike Okechukwu of APGA retained his seat for Anaocha 2 constituency.

Also, member representing Onitsha North 1, Hon. Douglas Egbuna of PDP retained his seat with 7140 votes against the candidate of LP, Hon. Chukwunenye Azuka, who got 7135 votes, according to results declared by the INEC Returning Officer, Dr Gideon Ezu.

According to the INEC RO for Dunukofia constituency, Prof. Alvan-Ikoku Nwamara, the APGA’s candidate, Hon. Jude Azotani, pooled 7488 votes to defeat the PDP flag bearer, Achike Onuah that got 4333 votes, just as results so far declared by the INEC showed that Mr Ebuka Igwe of LP won Idemili South, Engr. Emma Nwafor of APGA clinched Orumba South seat, and Emmanuel Anayo Okpalaeke of APGA emerged winner at Aguata 1.

Similarly, the Young Progressive Party (YPP) flag bearer for Nnewi North, Comrade Augustine Onyedịkachukwu Ike emerged victorious, just as YPP candidate for Nnewi South 1, Nonso Atuchukwu and his colleague and incumbent member for Nnewi South 2, Hon. Johnbosco Akaegbobi retained his seat.

There is indication that by the time results of the election held at the 30 legislative seats would be announced, APGA would likely win about 16 seats, LP 7 seats, PDP 4 seats, and three already announced 3 seats garnered by the YPP.