PDP intimidated by our campaign council ahead of Edo poll – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has boasted that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is intimidated by the quality, depth and political sagacity of the APC National Campaign Council deployed by the Governor Mai-Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee to organise a formidable campaign structure to ensure the success of the APC and its candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu at the Edo governorship election.

APC in a statement by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena said it has no interest in rolling in the mud with the PDP and engaging them in their senseless and drunken tirade.

Nabena said, “ahead of the 19th September 2020 Edo State Governorship election the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is up to their usual, diversionary, baseless, and theatrical allegations.

“Edo state is not dubbed the Heartbeat of the Nation for nothing. The Edo electorate is sensible, sophisticated, and progressive. The focus of the APC is to display to the Edo electorate our pro-people credentials, infrastructure/development track record, social investments, wealth creation initiatives among others which are being replicated across APC states.

“APC is a party that fiercely advocates, practices and defends the principle of “One person, one vote”. Come September 19 every valid vote must count.

“We urge the PDP to concentrate on their deadbeat and empty campaign instead of the comic it has turned itself to. Edo is proudly an APC state”.