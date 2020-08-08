Nasarawa by-election sees low turnout, late delivery of materials

Voting commenced late in most polling units in the Nasarawa Central State Constituency bye-election on Saturday due mainly to late delivery of election materials. This is in spite of assurances by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that it was fully prepared for the election.

By 11:30am most polling units were yet to receive sensitive and nonsensitive materials for the exercise.

Even though there was low turnout of voters at most of the polling units visited, those who came out to participate in the exercise were seen waiting anxiously for INEC official as well as voting materials.

At Ungwar Madaki 1 and 2 and Ungwar Dutse 1 and 2 Polling Units in Nasarawa East and North Electoral Wards, INEC officials complained of malfunction of IPAD machine for capturing voters.

Voters in the area observed COVID-19 protocols in most of the polling units, as hand sanitisers, infrared thermometers, hand washing facilities were seen in the polling units.

In Ungwar Micheal in Nasarawa North Electoral Ward, voting started few minutes to noon.

There was however tight security, comprising men of the Nigerian Police, Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps and the military, on ground to ensure law and order during and after the polls.

The Nasarawa Central Constituency bye-election is the first election conducted by the Commission since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. It is therefore a litmus test, say political analysts. Its success will further strengthen the electoral process in Nigeria.