Edo Guber: PDP Governors throw weight behind Obaseki 

The Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum on Friday expressed support to the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki who on Friday formally joined the party.

The governors assured Obaseki of a level playing field and stated that they will make sure the governor is properly accommodated.

The forum is led by Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State.

The PDP Governors’ Forum position was contained in a statement issued in Abuja by the Director-General, C.I.D. Maduabum.

Describing Obaseki’s entry into PDP as a homecoming, the governors said the coming of the governor has provided a democratic platform that can accommodate all Nigerians desirous of good governance, accountability and also that it will deepen democratic tenets.

“We welcome you to the PDP Governors’ Forum under the leadership of His Excellency, Rt. Hon Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, CFR, and all other PDP Governors in the Forum.

“Your entry into the PDP family is a homecoming to a democratic platform that accommodates all Nigerians desirous of good governance, accountability, and deepening of democratic tenets.

“The PDP Governors welcome you to use the PDP as a vehicle to enthrone rapid economic, social, and infrastructural development of Edo State.

“As you subject yourself to the forthcoming primaries of the party, we wish you success and God’s blessings and guidance.

”The Forum extends the solidarity and support of your colleagues to you and all of your teeming followers into the party and assures you all of the accommodation and the level playing field”, it stated.