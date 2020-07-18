Edo 2020: 14 political parties seek occupancy of Osadebe House

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has, in compliance with its Timetable and Schedule of Activities and in accordance with Section 34 of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended), published the Final List of Candidates for the 2020 Governorship Election in Edo State.

INEC displayed the list in its offices in Benin City, the Edo State capital, and the 18 Local Government Areas of Edo State while it has also been uploaded on the Commission’s website.

The list as published on INEC website showed that Governor Godwin Obaseki is the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Osagie Ize-Iyamu, All Progressives Congress (APC), Edemakhiota Osaimiamia, Action Alliance (AA), Reuben Edokpayi, African Democratic Congress (ADC), Emmanuel Obio, African Democratic Party (ADP), and Lucky Idehen, All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Others are Igbineweka Osmimuede, Allied Peoples Movement (APM); Amos Areloegbe, Accord Party (AP), Isaiah Osifu, Labour Party (LP), Jonathan Enobhaysobo, New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP); Stevie Ozono, National Rescue Movement (NRM); Felix Obayangbon, Social Democratic Party (SDP); Jones Osagiobare, Young Progressives Party, and Akhalamhe Amiemenoghena, Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye in a statement on Saturday said by Section 35 of the Electoral Act and the Timetable and Schedule of Activities of the Commission, the withdrawal and substitution of candidates for the Edo Governorship election ended on 13th July 2020.

“With the publication of the Final List of candidates, no Political Party can withdraw or substitute any of the nominated candidates or tamper with the List and particulars of the candidates in a manner inconsistent with the intendment of the Constitution and the Electoral Act.

“We urge Political Parties to pay close attention to the timelines stipulated in the Timetable and Schedule of Activities of the Commission as well as the provisions of the Constitution and the Electoral Act”, the statement read.