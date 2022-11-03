YOUNG BUSINESS LAWYER SPOTLIGHT: Nkechukwu Otike-Odibi

Full name – Nkechukwu Otike-Odibi

Organisation – EbonyLife Limited

Area of Practice – Entertainment Law

Years of Experience – Five years

Professional Summary–

Nkechukwu Otike-Odibi is currently the Senior Legal Executive, EbonyLife Media and has led the Legal department of the Company from 2020 till present. She obtained her LL.B from the prestigious University of Benin (UNIBEN) and her LL.M degree with a certificate in Entertainment Law from the University of Southern California (USC). Her career path has seen her advise on a number groundbreaking international co-production and licensing deals with Netflix, Sony and Westbrook amongst others. She was also instrumental in the research done for the Harvard Business School case study on EbonyLife Media, the first HBS case study on an African company led by a female entrepreneur. She is passionate about the African entertainment space and educating entertainment practitioners on the workings of the entertainment industry.

Nkechukwu Advised on and reviewed the Company’s multiple deal with Netflix – the first multiple deal with an African company and Netflix. She also provided production legal services on the company’s Netflix Original Series – Blood Sisters

Four Questions with Nkechukwu

What do you appreciate most about your work as a young lawyer?

What I appreciate most about being a young lawyer is the time. I have time to practice different areas of law if I wish and to specialize and become an industry leader in a particular area if I decide to. I am using this time to gain experience and to work on and do as many things as interest me without boxing myself in.

What is that one valuable experience in your practice of law that continues to spur you on?

The experience would be 2020 – the Covid year. With a lot changing in the world, I suddenly found myself heading the legal department of a media company. At the time, I did not think I was ready for it or qualified but diving in head first really taught me a lot about who I am and what I could be if I trusted God and trusted the process. Knowing that I could weather that then reminds me that I’m able to do difficult things and stretch my capacity when needed.

In your opinion, what one area of law do we need more female lawyers and how can they explore the advantages in this area?

I think we need more female lawyers in every area of law that female lawyers are interested in.

Female lawyers now have a lot of role models to look up to and be inspired by in almost every area of law. They can do whatever they want by putting in the work, trusting God, positioning themselves for the right opportunities and believing that they are as deserving of those opportunities as anyone else.

What is the best advice you have ever received?

It would be something from my dad. He always says don’t think you can’t do anything because you’re a girl. I think this applies to every differentiation there is. Don’t think you can’t do anything because you’re a particular, sex, age, weight, financial status etc. You can do anything. It could take time, lots of work, some disappointment but it will happen. Do everything within your power to see it happen and then trust God for the rest.