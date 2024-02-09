The finance act 2023: Highlights of changes to tax legislation and the FIRS’ comments on the changes

The Finance Act 2023 (the “Act”) was signed into law on 28 May 2023 by former President, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR.

The Act provides that the amendments therein come into force on “1 May 2023 or such other date that shall be indicated by the National Assembly by law, or the President by assent or order”.

In the first part of this publication, we highlighted some key amendments introduced by the Act to some tax legislation (CGTA, CITA and CETA) and will conclude in this part, with our analysis of the position of the FIRS in the Public Notice. These legislation include:

• The Capital Gains Tax Act (CGTA)

• The Companies Income Tax Act (CITA)

• The Customs, Excise, Tariff Etc. (Consolidation) Act (CETA)

• The Personal Income Tax Act

• The Petroleum Profits Tax Act (PPTA)

• The Stamp Duties Act

• The Value Added Tax Act

• The Tertiary Education Trust Fund Act

The Personal Income Tax Act

Deduction of Premium on Deferred Annuity

Any amount paid as a premium by an individual in relation to a contract for a deferred annuity is tax-deductible. However, any portion of a deferred annuity withdrawn within five years of paying the premium will be taxed at the point of withdrawal.

The Petroleum Profits Tax Act (PPTA)

The Act makes the following amendments to the PPTA in order to align it with the PIA:

1. Under the PIA, contributions to a decommissioning and abandonment fund are tax-deductible. It was, however, unclear whether it was deductible under the PPTA. With the amendment introduced by the Act, it is now clear that such contributions are deductible, provided a statement of account of the fund is provided. Any surplus fund after decommissioning and abandonment of the field would be subject to petroleum profits tax.

2. The Nigerian Upstream Regulatory Commission has been empowered to determine the fiscal price of crude oil for tax purposes. Previously, pricing was to be agreed upon by the Federal Government of Nigeria and taxpayers.

3. Petroleum profits tax returns must include a duly completed self-assessment form attested to by a principal officer.

The Stamp Duties Act

Local governments are to now receive a share of the revenue from the Electronic Money Transfer Levy. The new formula is 15%, 50%, and 35% to the Federal Government, state governments, and local governments, respectively.

The Value Added Tax Act

Deadline for filing VAT Returns by Appointed Agents

1. The deadline for the remittance of VAT withheld by FIRS-appointed agents is now the 14th day of the following month as against the previous deadline of the 21st day of the following month.

VAT Anti-Avoidance Rule

2. A VAT anti-avoidance rule has been introduced. The FIRS is now empowered to make necessary adjustments to counteract the effect of any artificial or fictitious transaction.

Goods Purchased Online from a Non-Resident Supplier

3. An importer of goods purchased online from a non-resident supplier appointed by the FIRS to charge and collect VAT is now required to provide proof of such appointment and registration in order to avoid paying VAT at the port.

Limiting the Definition of “Building”

4. The definition of “building” (the sale or rental of which is exempt from VAT) has been amended to exclude any fixture or structure that can easily be removed from the land, such as radio and television masts, transmission lines, cell towers, vehicles, mobile homes, caravans, and trailers. As such, VAT is now payable on these fixtures.

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund Act

The rate of tertiary education tax has been increased from 2.5% to 3%.

THE FIRS’ POSITION IN THE PUBLIC NOTICE

In a public notice titled “Enactment of the Finance Act, 2023” (the “Public Notice”), the FIRS has provided its position on the timeline for complying with some of the changes introduced by the Act. The position of the FIRS is examined below:

Remittance of VAT by FIRS-Appointed Agents

The FIRS has directed that persons appointed to withhold VAT are to remit VAT withheld in June on or before 14 July.

VAT on Items Excluded from the Definition of Building

The FIRS has directed taxpayers to start charging VAT on items excluded from the definition of “building” from 1 July 2023.

Rural and Reconstruction Investment Allowances and the 25% Exemption of FX Earnings by Hotels

The FIRS has stated that rural and reconstruction investment allowances and the 25% exemption of FX earnings by hotels will not apply to “tax returns becoming due in respect of accounting period ending on or after 1 July, 2023.”

Given that tax is payable in respect of trading and not on returns reporting the trading, it is unlikely that the FIRS intended that the amendment will not apply to “…tax returns…” Rather, it appears that the FIRS has effectively taken the view that any portion of these allowances that is unutilised before the effective date of the Act cannot be enjoyed by taxpayers whose tax returns are due for filing on or after 1 July 2023. In respect of the 25% exemption of FX earnings, it also appears that the FIRS has taken the view that taxpayers whose tax returns are due for filing on or after 1 July 2023 cannot enjoy the exemption in relation to funds that were reserved prior to the effective date of the Act.

However, the foregoing positions of the FIRS conflict with the amendment introduced by the Act. As mentioned earlier, the Act provides that companies with any unutilised portion of the allowance can continue to claim the allowance until it is fully utilised. Also, the Act provides that a hotel that has set aside reserved funds prior to the effective date of the Act can continue to enjoy the exemption until the earlier of the utilisation of the funds or the expiry of the five-year limit.

Rate of Tertiary Education Trust Fund Act

The FIRS has directed that the new TET rate of 3% “shall take effect for TET becoming due in respect of accounting period ending on or after 1 July, 2023.”

If the FIRS’ position were to be adopted, the new rate would apply to transactions that occurred before the effective date of the Act, which would amount to a retroactive application of the new rate. It is worth noting that the FIRS had attempted to retroactively apply an amendment introduced by the Finance Act 2019 to CITA, and Accugas Limited challenged the FIRS’ position at the Federal High Court in Suit No.:FHC/ABJ/CS/1289/2020; Accugas Limited v. FIRS.

The Finance Act 2019, with an effective date of 13 January 2019, deleted section 33(3)(b) of CITA, which exempted from the payment of minimum tax a company with at least 25% imported equity capital. Accugas met this threshold and took the position that it should still enjoy the exemption in respect of any trade activity conducted by it between January and December 2019, before the Finance Act came into force. The FIRS took the view that because Accugas filed its returns in July 2020, after FA 2019 had become law, Accugas had lost its entitlement to the minimum tax exemption.

In a judgment delivered on 27 June 2022, the Federal High Court agreed with Accugas and held that amendments to tax legislation cannot be applied retroactively unless the law expressly provides otherwise.

In reliance on the Accugas judgment, it can be argued that the new rate should not apply to income from trading activity occurring before the effective date of the Act, even if the returns reporting the trading activity were filed after the effective date.

