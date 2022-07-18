Nigerian Bar Association gets new president

After 24 hours of e-voting by lawyers on Saturday, July 16, 2022, Yakubu Chonoko Maikyau, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria emerged as the president-elect of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

Maikyau polled a massive 22,342 votes and was followed by Joe-Kyari Gadzama, another Senior Advocate of Nigeria who got 10,842, Jonathan Taidi came in a distant third, with 1380.

Maikyau is the principal and founding partner of Y.C Maikyau & Co, a law firm based in Abuja and Sokoto. He graduated from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria in 1989 and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1990. He became a Senior Advocate of Nigeria in 2011.

Maikyau SAN will head the association which is an umbrella body for all lawyers in Nigeria as the 31st president. He has been elected for a two-year nonrenewable term.

Other elected officials are Lynda Bala Rose (first Vice President) Clement Chukwuemeka (second Vice President), Ade Adegbite (General Secretary), Daniel Kip (Asst General Secretary, Caroline Ladidi Bishop (Treasurer), Habib Lawal (Publicity Secretary), Ajiboye Charles Olawale (Asst. Publicity Secretary) Chinyere Obasi (Welfare Secretary).