12 things to know about Y.C Maikyau, president-elect of the NBA

Yakubu Chonoko Maikyau, popularly called ‘YC’, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and one of the presidential candidates at the just concluded general elections of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), has emerged the winner of the election. The elections which were held on July 16, 2022, were conducted through e-voting and lasted for 24 hours. Here are twelve things to know about the man who will now head the NBA…

Yakubu Chonoko Maikyau, SAN was born on February 6, 1965. Y. C. Maikyau is from Kebbi state, North West, Nigeria. Maikyau, SAN is the 31st president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA). He polled 22,342 votes out of 34,564 votes cast (excluding abstentions) to defeat Joe-Kyari Gadzama, SAN and Jonathan Taidi. Y.C. is a lawyer with over 32 years of experience in dispute resolution, especially litigation and arbitration. He obtained his Bachelor of Laws degree in 1989 from the prestigious Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. He was then called to the Nigerian Bar in 1990. He began his legal career with the law firm of Messrs. Danladi Bamaiyi & Co in Sokoto where he practised as a dispute resolution lawyer. He founded his law firm, Y.C. Maikyau & Co., in 2003, with offices in Abuja, Sokoto and Kebbi states. He was conferred with the prestigious rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria on August 26, 2011. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Arbitrators, London, United Kingdom (FCIArb), and a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Mediators and Conciliators (FICMC). Maikyau was a counsel in the Human Rights Investigation Commission of Nigeria – the Oputa Panel, set up by President Olusegun Obasanjo in 1999 as the country returned to democratic rule. The Commission was set up to investigate human rights violations during the military regime. As part of his mandate for ‘Building a Dynamic Bar’, he plans to ensure inclusivity at the Bar by promoting the interests of the various sectors and fora of the NBA. He also has as part of his manifesto, the implementation of a standard minimum remuneration of one hundred thousand Naira for young lawyers in Nigeria. He plans that the amount will be shared on a sixty-forty basis between law firms and the NBA.

