12 hours into NBA elections, Maikyau leads, as lawyers in Nigeria vote from their homes

The general elections of the Nigerian Bar Association is currently in progress with Yakubu C. Maikyau in the lead as president 12 hours into the elections.

The ongoing general elections of the NBA started at 12am and will last until 11:59pm on Saturday, July 16, 2022.

As at 12pm, Maikyau polled 15,051 votes, with J-K Gadzama at 7338 votes and Jonathan Taidi at 858 votes with 23,247 votes tallied and 100 abstentions.

The e-voting method adopted for the elections has lawyers voting from the comfort of their homes with their phones and other internet-enabled devices.

Chairman of the Electoral Committee of the NBA (ECNBA), Ayodele Akintunde SAN, at the Presidential Debate and Manifesto Day held on July 8, 2022, had said that, “the electoral process is essentially based on technology because we are adopting e-voting. And what we are trying to do is to let people know that it is possible to conduct free, fair and credible elections without controversy using technology.”

So far only 23,247 lawyers have voted, which is only about 39 percent of the 59,393 eligible lawyers that are expected to cast their votes.

We await the final results soon…