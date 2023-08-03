ǼLEX Partners ITPG Annual Webinar 2023: Trade Finance, insurance, and technology as tools of AFCFTA

The International Trade Practice Group of ǼLEX Partners is organising its annual Webinar for 2023, with the theme: “Trade Finance, Insurance, and Technology as Tools of the AFCFTA”.

The Webinar which is scheduled to hold on Monday, 14 August 2023 at 3:00 pm WAT will focus on the tools that are essential to “Accelerating the Implementation of the AfCFTA”, which is the theme of this year’s Africa Day celebrations to commemorate the 60th Anniversary of the AfCFTA.

For this year’s Webinar, we are pleased to have a distinguished panel of experts to deliver thought-provoking and insightful presentations on innovative financing for cross-border trade, mitigating trade risks, and integrating technological solutions in the advancement of trade.

Confirmed speakers include; the Executive Director of the International Credit Insurance & Surety Association (ICISA) Mr Richard Wulff, the Head of SME Banking at United Bank for Africa Plc, Mr Babatunde Ajayi and the CEO of Norebase, Mr Tola Onayemi. The impactful sessions will be moderated by our Partner and Head of the International Trade Practice Group, Mr ‘Soji Awogbade, a leading international trade lawyer with over three decades of experience advising governments, DFIs and companies in international and domestic trade deals.

The Webinar is a fully virtual event designed for international trade experts and trade lawyers from all over Africa, administrators involved in formulating trade policy in Africa, insurance credit agencies and other financial institutions, SMEs and MSMEs involved in cross-border and domestic trade particularly women and youth and other stakeholders in the implementation of the AfCFTA and expansion of African trade. The aim of the Webinar is to empower businesses and individuals alike to seize the opportunities presented by the AfCFTA.

Like previous editions, the ITPG Webinar for this year will include;

● Presentations by Industry Experts: Our panel of trade and legal experts will deliver thought-provoking and insightful presentations on the indispensable role of trade finance, insurance, and technology in the successful implementation of the AfCFTA.

● Q&A Session: Seize the opportunity to engage directly with our distinguished panellists during the live Q&A session. Get your burning questions answered and gain valuable knowledge from their wealth of expertise.

● Interactive Polls: We will host a series of interactive polls during the course of the presentations to elicit audience contribution to the discussions and identify solutions to knotty trade issues.

Attendance at the webinar is absolutely free, but pre-registration is required.

For more information about this webinar and the International Trade Practice Group at AELEX Partners, visit our website at www.aelextradewinds.com or send an email to nfubara@aelex.com.

Disclaimer: This event is for informational purposes only. AELEX does not endorse any specific products or services discussed during the Webinar.