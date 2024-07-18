Zulum to Residents: Shun protests, we’re working to ease hardship in Borno

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has urged citizens and residents of the State to shun ideas of protest resulting from the hardships being faced in the country.

The governor said that the hike in the prices of food and other commodities was temporary and assured that the Government at all levels was working to ease the hardships.

Governor Zulum spoke on Wednesday during a multi-stakeholder meeting he convened at the multi-purpose hall of the Government House in Maiduguri, the State capital.

“While the right to protest is fundamental in a democracy, we must acknowledge the high likelihood of such actions being manipulated by anarchists and enemies of peace. These elements thrive on chaos and discord, seeking to derail our collective efforts and exploit our vulnerabilities.

“Such manipulation could lead to violence, property destruction, and a setback in the progress we have painstakingly achieved. It is within this context that I urge you all to reflect deeply on the path we choose to take.

“While this hardship exists today, we are also aware that the negative impacts are temporary. It is our hope that we will ride the wave of this hardship to arrive at the shores of prosperity. We will do whatever it takes, and we are doing whatever it takes and more, to protect the dignity, pride and independence of our people. The leadership is not asleep. The leadership has not given up the fight for a better Borno State, despite our underlying problems. The leadership at the federal level has not given up on Nigeria.

“Our current socio-economic circumstances do not result from a lack of empathy for others’ plights or inaction to address pressing issues. The government (at the state and federal levels) is taking necessary measures to tackle challenges such as food insecurity, unemployment, and healthcare.”

The governor, however, noted that the situation requires time, patience and the collective efforts of all stakeholders for the measures being taken to bear fruits.

“It is vital that we do not aggravate the situation or jeopardise the returning peace in our state. Any attempt to join the protest could have adverse consequences for the lives and property of our people.

“Therefore, I am appealing to all stakeholders to ponder the consequences the intended protest might cause our beloved State and consider how we collectively can address the challenges facing us,” the governor added.