Zulum resettles IDPs, approves N4.8bn scholarship for 524 students in Borno

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum on Friday flagged off the resettlement of internally displaced persons to nine local Government Councils in the State while also disbursing N954.7 million for their rehabilitation and supporting the IDPs in getting a source of livelihood.

About 12,985 comprising 4,880 male heads of household, 1,230 female heads of household, 6,875 married women and other family members were earmarked to be resettled in nine LGAs, while the first phase of those to be resettled are to communities in six LGAs of Bama, Konduga, Gwoza, Kukawa, Jere and Ngala.

Each of the 4,880 male heads of household and another 1,230 female heads of household received N100,000, while about 6,875 married women each received N50,000 cash.

Governor Zulum noted that while cash support was distributed, 6,875 married women also received maize, rice, and mattresses, including mats, Oil, and kitchen utensils.

Governor Zulum also stated that the food items distributed were part of the Federal Government’s support for the State.

“This food item we are giving to the returnees is from NEMA. A few days ago, we lunched the distribution of food items donated to the government of Borno by the federal government at Pulka.

“I want to commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, I want to commend the office of the Vice President, I also want to commend NEMA for partnering with us to ensure sustainable resettlement of the IDPs in this very important camp.

“This resettlement is voluntary. All these IDPs have expressed their willingness to return to their ancestral home or other areas with relative peace and tranquillity. So, the resettlement is in line with the Kampala convention, which signifies that IDPs are to be resettled in a dignified manner”, he said.

Meanwhile, Governor Babagana Zulum has approved #4.8 billion scholarships for 524 Borno indigenes studying abroad and locally for postgraduate degrees in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

The governor, who flagged off the scholarship scheme on Friday in Maiduguri, said his Government had allocated a total of ₦4,852,955,000 for scholarships, with ₦241,000,000 for the tuition fees of 241 Master’s degree candidates in Nigerian universities; ₦141,000,000 for the tuition fees of 94 PhD candidates in Nigerian universities; ₦1,105,500,000 for the tuition fees of 147 Master’s degree candidates to study abroad and ₦286,350,000 for the tuition fees of 42 PhD candidates to study abroad.