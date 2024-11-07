Zulum pledges enhanced trade, business cooperation with Chad

…moves to reconnect Borno with Chad on water transportation

Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum, has expressed commitment to strengthening economic ties with the Republic of Chad in a bid to revive trade and socio-economic activities disrupted by more than a decade-long Boko Haram insurgency.

The governor made the commitment while hosting a Chadian delegation led by General Abdulkarim Idris Derby Itno, who visited to express sympathy over the recent flood disaster in Maiduguri, the Borno State Capital.

During the visit, Governor Zulum announced plans for a reciprocal visit to Chad to meet with President Mahamat Idris Derby Itno to discuss regional economic and trade issues.

“I will soon pay a visit to Chad to discuss matters of mutual interest, particularly the restoration of waterway transport between Baga town and Chad to facilitate commerce,” Governor Zulum stated.

In addition to trade, Governor Zulum said he would coordinate with the Chambers of Commerce in Chad and Northeastern Nigeria to bolster economic partnership between the two countries.

He also announced a planned repatriation of Nigerian citizens currently taking refuge in Baga Sola, Chad.

Governor Zulum commended President Derby’s leadership in the fight against Boko Haram and extended condolences for the recent loss of Chadian Military officers killed in action.

Responding, General Abdelkarim Idris Derby Itno conveyed President Derby’s sympathy to the people of Borno following the recent flooding.

He described people of Borno and Chad as one who share similar cultures and traditions.

According to him, the president is personally leading the war against Boko Haram following the brutal killing of over 40 soldiers by insurgents.

