Zulum moves to review ban on metal scavenging in Borno

Babagana Zulum, Borno State governor, has approved the constitution of a Committee to review the ban on the activities of metal scavengers in the State.

Governor Zulum imposed a ban on the activities of the metal scavengers in July 2023, primarily to protect them from being killed by Boko Haram insurgents while scavenging for daily bread.

The statement released at the weekend by Abdurrahman BundnotGovenror’s SSA on New Media noted that the Committee would comprise the following persons:

Nasiru Ali Surundi – Chairman; Nigerian Army – Member; Nigerian Police – Member; NSCDC – Member; DSS – Member; Ministry of Justice – Member.

Ministry of Trade Investment and Tourism – Member; and Ministry of Information and Internal Security – Member.

Other include Ministry of Sports Youth Empowerment and Poverty Alleviation – Member; Ministry for Local Government and Emirates Affairs – Member; Association of Metal Scavengers, Borno State Chapter – Member; Habib Modu Abadam, CSP Hussaini Bulama (Rtd) – Member, and Office of the SSG – Member/Secretary.

The statement noted that despite other negative things associated with the scavenging activities in Borno State, Governor Zulum, however, approved the constitution of the Committee in order to ensure means of livelihood for the youths involved in the business.

