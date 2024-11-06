Zulum drums support for small and medium enterprises in Borno

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, has reaffirmed his commitment to supporting small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Borno State

.

Zulum gave the assurance on Tuesday when he visited Coplad Nigeria Ltd., a rice milling factory on the Maiduguri-Bama highway.

The governor noted that his administration is mindful of the role that SMEs play in job creation and poverty alleviation, particularly now that Borno is healing from the effects of the over one-decade-long Boko Haram insurgency.

Previously, Zulum approved the release of N814m to 9,154 MSMEs, Governor Zulum had approved and disbursed funds for different economic empowerment initiatives in 2022.

In ‪2021 13‬,500 SMEs were empowered across Biu, Gwoza, Ngala and Jere Local Government Areas with N900 million naira.

Also in 2021, Zulum disbursed N350m to about 4,250 artisans and traders of different categories and locations within Maiduguri metropolis and Jere Local Government area.

The governor had also distributed 100 brand new Toyota Taxis and 500 KEKE NAPEP at 50% subsidized repayment in Maiduguri and another 40 cars and 40 KEKE NAPEP in Biu.

In the same 2021, Zulum disbursed over N350.15m with about 1,271 automobile technicians receiving N68.7m, 1,002 tricycle and generator technicians receiving N56.05m, 1,405 post office traders receiving N75.4m and 560 Babban Layi electronic sellers receiving N150m.

In 2020, Zulum disbursed N1b to 7,200 SMEs drawn from Maiduguri Monday Market Traders Association, Budum Market Traders Association, Babban Layi Textile Dealers Association, Animal Feeds Sellers Association, Metro Plaza Market Association, Customs Vegetable Dealers Association, Maisandari Youth Development Association, Borno State Women Empowerment Association, Barracks Women Traders Association, Borno State Firewood Sellers Association, Baga Road Small Scale Traders and Tashan Bama Tipper Drivers Association.

During Tuesday’s visit, Governor Zulum directed the Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Investment to assess Coplad Ltd’s problems and recommend ways the government can support the company.

“The Ministry of Commerce should look into the problems of this company and make some recommendations so that the government can support them. One of the priorities of this administration is the provision of support to SMEs in the state,” Zulum said.

The governor equally directed the Ministry of Agriculture to provide the company with paddy rice from the government’s stock that was locally cultivated within Borno.

Zulum, however, charged the management of Coplad Ltd to maintain consistent production so that the company could grow and contribute to the economic prosperity of Borno.

“I want to assure you that we will give you all the necessary support, but I don’t want to see a situation in which your company resumes work and then stops after some days. Let’s look into both short-term and long-term sustainable solutions that will ensure the consistent functionality of this factory,” Zulum said.

He also remarked, “With your experience, I want you to look beyond this one, setting up other modular ones so we can create as many jobs as possible.”

