Zulum, CSOs raises concern over misuse of camps

The Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum has decried the infiltration of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps by those not directly affected by the recent flooding in Maiduguri and Jere, citing the current economic reality is not sustainable to continue feeding 36 emergency camps within the Maiduguri metropolis.

Zulum stated this when he officially launched the distribution of relief materials to those affected by the recent flooding in Maiduguri at Bakassi Camp along Damboa Road in Maiduguri.

The flood, caused by overflowing from Alau Dam, has displaced nearly 2 million people in Maiduguri and surrounding areas.

Zulum has flagged off the distribution of relief materials to victims of the devastating Maiduguri flooding taking refuge in about 36 camps. The flag-off ceremony took place, Monday, at Bakasi camp along Damboa Road in Maiduguri.

Zulum decried the fact that many people not affected by the flood are tripping to the IDP camps, thereby making it difficult for smooth operations.

According to him, individuals unaffected by the flood are arriving at relief camps intended for displaced flood victims. He witnessed people from Mafa and Benisheikh taking advantage of these facilities.

Zulum pointed out due to the hardship faced by residents before the flooding, many of them believed that the camps would be a good place to get bags of rice which have turned to gold. Markets.

“We observed that it is no longer sustainable to continue receiving people in the camps because many people that were not affected are tripping to the camps.

In addition to distributing relief materials, the governor also announced plans to comprehensively assess the affected areas, which will inform future interventions.

“So we decided to mobilise the resources and ensure that each affected victim had the relief items. We have also concluded arrangements that we shall assess the communities to verify the actual number of those that were affected.” he lamented.

We will collaborate with Borno govt to address challenges- NEMA

Meanwhile, Suraj Garba Abdullahi, the Northeast acting Zonal Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), highlighted her agency’s interventions for victims of the flood disaster.

Since the flooding started, NEMA noted that the agency has been providing shelters and mobile water purifiers to provide clean drinking water to those affected.

In addition to rescue operations, the Medical Intensive Care Unit (MICU) team has provided critical medical outreach, delivering first aid and treatment to 171 individuals across various camps.

“Our medical teams are on the ground, ready to provide immediate care to those who need it most,” the spokesperson added.

Water supply has also been a focal point of NEMA’s operations. A water tanker has been deployed to the Fannami Gubio Camp, which has been grappling with severe water shortages.

“We are ensuring that potable water reaches those who need it around the clock,” Mr Garba said. The representative stated. Furthermore, water purification trucks from the agency’s headquarters are on standby to treat and recycle floodwaters in areas facing acute shortages.

Monitoring and evaluation efforts are ongoing. The agency has also collaborated with Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) to establish a temporary health facility in the Modu Fannami Camp to address medical needs.

“NEMA is proactive in its approach, ensuring that all camps receive the support they require,” said the Zonal Coordinator (ZC). As part of these efforts, the NEMA M&E team has coordinated with the Borno State Environmental Protection Agency (BOSEPA) to deploy sanitation teams to underserved camps.

Suraj assured that NEMA would continue to coordinate and collaborate with all stakeholders to ensure that necessary support reaches victims.

CSOs raise concern over misuse of camps.

While collaborating, the Network of Civil Society Organizations of Borno (NECSOB) has raised concern that individuals from unaffected host communities have begun converging in camps designated for flood victims described the acts as immortal and callous.

Bulama Abiso, Executive Director (NECSOB) decried that the misuse of resources which is hindering relief efforts, as support intended for flood-affected individuals is being diverted.

He urged the host communities to refrain from this practice and allow aid to reach those in genuine need, ensuring a swift recovery, while recommending that the government should establish a mobile committee to identify and collapse these unofficial camps, relocating the displaced individuals to recognized camps where they can receive proper aid and services.

“We have heard some people are taking of the situations to disguise as victims, this is not only immoral but devilish. We have also observed the establishment of unofficial camps across the state, particularly in community schools. These informal settlements are outside the scope of formal relief efforts. Governments timely response and commitment are crucial to the success of these efforts.

Those return homes without fumigation at risks- Kaka Sanda

It was gathered thousands of anxious residents are not waiting for the fumigation of their homes any more by the Water Sanitation and Hygiene Management (WASH) as thousands have started going back without considering health implications that might arise as a result of severe flood.

It was gathered that people started returning to their homes last weekend as a result of serious hungers and desperation. Many cite that life-threatening diseases are on the way because some graveyards were washed away and where corpses exhumed apart unsanitary conditions of Maiduguri associated with.

“There is a big risk for those who are rushing back homes especially where the areas were flooded completely without carry out any environmental impacts assessment because currently there’s great fear that outbreak of diseases like cholera, dherrihaa and others life threatening diseases. If it were possible, it is better that the areas that have been affected should be closely monitored and people foing there should be ascertained,”

3 police stations, outposts destroyed by flood

Furthermore, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kayode Obetekun, has pledged the Nigerian Police Force’s support for relief efforts and the rebuilding of police institutions affected by the Maiduguri flood.

According to the police boss, three police stations, outposts, and the modern police training school were damaged by the flood, hindering police operations in the affected areas.

The police boss visited Maiduguri to assess the situation and show their support for the government and people of Borno State in the aftermath of the flood.

During his visit, the IGP met with Governor Babagana Zulum at the Borno State Government House and commended his swift response to the disaster.

They discussed relief efforts and rebuilding the affected areas. “The police force is committed to helping those affected by the flood,’ the police boss said.

Governor Zulum expressed gratitude for the IGP’s visit and the support of the police force in addressing the flood crisis.”

The IGP pledged the Nigerian Police Force’s support for relief efforts and rebuilding affected police institutions.