Zulum approves rehabilitation of eight schools, hospital, others in Borno

Babagana Zulum, Borno State governor, has approved the rehabilitation of Uba General Hospital and the township road networks in Askira/Uba Local Government Area of the State.

Governor Zulum announced the approval at the Palace of the Emir of Uba, Ali ibn Ismaila Mamza, having committed to constructing a new Palace complex to fit the status of the Emir.

The governor also approved the rehabilitation of eight primary schools in Uba town, including Uba Central Primary School, Mufa A Primary School, Kuma Primary School, Masil Primary School, Uba Marghi Primary School, Low-Cost Primary School, Kwarghi Primary School and Mufa B Primary School.

“You have to undertake a complete rehabilitation, provide furniture and also ensure adequate teachers are deployed”, he said.

Governor Zulum was in the Southern part of Borno to assess the ongoing projects, coordinate policy implementations and approve the citing of additional works.

The governor visited Central Primary School, a newly constructed high Islamic school, the General Hospital in Uba and Government Day Secondary School, Uvu, where he assessed both the ongoing work and the level of the interventions required for rehabilitation to be carried out.

Governor Zulum also directed the construction of a deep aquifer borehole for the High Islamic College, Uba, just as the govenror gave a directive for the construction of a new secondary school and the rehabilitation of the central primary school at Uvu village in Askira-Uba Local Government Area of the State.

Meanwhile, Governor Zulum also directed the employment of four medical doctors for the General Hospital, Uba, to boost the workforce.

“Liaise with the CMD to see how we can deploy up to four medical doctors while we decide whether to rehabilitate this one or construct a new general hospital.

“Uba is a city. Doctors can come and stay, and we will give them remunerationion. We must ensure enough medicine and consumables in this hospital”, Governor Zulum said.

