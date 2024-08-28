Zimbabwean Bishop apprehended in Nigeria for visa violation

Eben Nhiwatiwa, a Zimbabwean Bishop has been apprehended in Yola, Adamawa State, for allegedly violating immigration protocols in Nigeria.

The incident was disclosed in a statement by Kenneth Udo, the service public relations officer at the Service Headquarters in Abuja, on Wednesday.

Nhiwatiwa arrived in Nigeria on August 21, 2024, with a Tourist Visa (F5A), intended solely for tourism purposes.

However, authorities discovered that the Bishop was participating in the leadership election process of the Methodist Church, which directly contravened the terms of the Tourist Visa under the Nigeria Visa Policy of 2024.

In response to the violation, the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, with approval from the Minister, has ordered Nhiwatiwa’s immediate repatriation from the country.

Read also: 8 things that can get you detained at the airport

While the Nigeria Immigration Service promotes lawful foreign investments and encourages individuals to engage in business and social activities, it has reiterated its commitment to upholding national security by strictly enforcing immigration laws.

The apprehension of Bishop Nhiwatiwa comes amid heightened tensions within Nigeria’s United Methodist Church over conflicts surrounding LGBTQ issues.

The Zimbabwean Bishop was reportedly in Yola to facilitate the election of a new church leader following the resignation of Bishop John Wesley Yohanna, who recently left to join the Global Methodist Church, known for its anti-LGBTQ stance.

The Nigeria Immigration Service has stated that it remains vigilant in monitoring the activities of foreigners to ensure compliance with immigration laws and preserve the country’s national security.