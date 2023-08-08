Zenith signs $1m agreement with AfCFTA to unlock trade opportunities

Zenith Bank has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to develop a state of the art platform known as the SMARTAfCFTA.

SMARTAfCFTA is single portal for trade information for the continent on trade.

This was signed during the ongoing 2023 Zenith Bank International Trade Seminar in Lagoson Tuesday. The Bank will fund the single portal for trade information in Africa with one million dollars.

“This collaboration aims to unlock the vast opportunities presented by AfCFTA not only for Nigeria’s economic prosperity but also for advancing trade across African countries,” Ebenezer Onyeagwu, Group CEO at Zenith Bank, said.