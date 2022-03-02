Zedi Africa launches go-to marketing agency for startups

Zedi Africa, a top digital platform, has launched a go-to marketing agency for start-ups that want to scale, find new markets, drive more audience engagement and attract investors.

The agency was co-founded by Ized Uanikhehi, a digital marketing amazon who has launched, grown, and solved problems for many startup brands in Nigeria, and Elizabeth Ughoro, a creative genius who has used local insights and a mastery of storytelling to grow leading brands in Nigeria. These women are a powerhouse any brand who means business should work with.

“Right now, for startups in Africa, accessing the level of marketing expertise they desire requires them paying huge amounts on retainers,” said Ized Uanikheh, CEO, Zedi Africa in a statement.

“We have watched great innovations and ideas that cannot compete on a huge marketing scale close within the first year, our goal is to ensure these startups meet their marketing objectives by providing services that are uniquely strategic for each brand,” Uanikheh said.

In helping startups achieve their biggest potential, Elizabeth Ughoro, creative director of Zedi, said “There’s no such thing as a small thing or a small startup. It’s all a matter of perspectives and narratives. At Zedi, we prioritise startups and work with them to greatness, big time.”

“With our passionate drive, collective experience, and mania for data-driven insights and strategy, our clients are in for creative effectiveness of a lifetime they all want to connect and sell at the end of the day. That’s why we are here,” she explained further.

Zedi is on a mission to use value-driven creativity and insight to build exciting brands people will buy into and stay with. Clients should expect that, and they will be getting nothing short of that. With a track record of minding brands’ businesses and making them great, the people behind this young and vibrant are set to put it at the forefront of the African marketing and tech space.