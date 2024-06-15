Zamfara Governor alleges Abuja court granted bail to confessed terrorists

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has alleged that some powerful individuals in the government are supporting terrorists and bandits, hindering efforts to combat insecurity in the country.

The governor spoke recently at the Zamfara State High Court on the release of arrested terrorists granted bail by a court in Abuja, despite confessions to heinous crimes.

He detailed the capture of terrorists who admitted to killing residents and possession of weapons. After their arrest, authorities granted them bail in Abuja.

Lawal stated this action promotes impunity, threatens the rule of law, and could result in loss of life.

He questioned the reasons for releasing confessed terrorists and alleged government officials’ involvement in ongoing insecurity.

Despite obstacles, he pledged to fulfil his role as governor and called for public accountability from those in power.

He remarked We arrested the bandits, and they confessed that they killed people and had weapons in their hands. We handed them over to the authorities and they were taken to court.

“However, we received news yesterday that were granted bail in Abuja. They have already freed them. There is assurance that if they bring them to court, they will be freed. What will happen to you will happen to people closer to you and your loved ones and you will be watching.”