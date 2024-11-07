Yusuf commends Tinubu over release of 73 detained minors

Abba Kabir Yusuf, Governor of Kano State

Kano State governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has commended President Bola Tinubu for responding to public calls by releasing 76 detained minors, who had been arrested following the August 2024 protest.

Governor Yusuf expressed his deep appreciation for the President’s compassion, which he described as a magnanimous gesture toward the youth of Kano State.

The governor made these remarks after receiving the teenagers from Vice President Kashim Shettima at the Presidential Villa, thanking President Tinubu for his understanding and for granting the minors a second chance.

“I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his compassion in responding to the appeals from various stakeholders within and outside Nigeria.

“Mr. President has demonstrated remarkable empathy and commitment to justice, and we truly appreciate his gesture,” Governor Yusuf said.

The 76 minors, who had been detained in connection with the August protests, were lown back to Kano where they would undergo a medical evaluation and receive necessary treatment before being reunited with their families.

