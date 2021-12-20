Yuletide: MMA2 says it is ready for air passengers’ vehicle traffic

The management of Bi-Courtney Aviation services limited (BASL) owners of MMA2 have said the terminal is ready to contain the upsurge of human and vehicular traffic expected during the Yuletide season.

To this end, BASL said all necessary facilities needed for seamless operations have been put in place.

Raphael Uchegbu, Head of Business, MMA2, who disclosed this to Journalists in his office at MMA2 Ikeja, said a lot of system upgrade has taken place to ensure seamless processing of passengers during the festive season and after.

Uchegbu explained that refresher courses have also been conducted for staff of the organisation in charge of interface with the public in order to meet standard stipulated in passengers services while airlines management at the terminal have also been engaged in meetings on the handling of passengers.

In a bid to enhance security, he said that the CCTVs within the terminal have been upgraded to capture every activity going on in the arrival and departure halls while the security team have been beefed up put at alert especially when there were multiple arrivals

He noted that BASL March this year purchased six brand new x-ray machines in preparation for this year’s activities which he said were working effectively

On the traffic gridlock at the front of the terminal, Uchegbu said that BASL has engaged men of the Air force, Mobile police force, FRSC Personnel to partner with the MMA2 special Marshall unit to ensure easy movement of traffic both within and outside the terminals during rush hours.