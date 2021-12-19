Yuletide: Foundation begins distribution of food items to Abia workers, others

A non-governmental organisation (NGO), Each One Aid One Foundation, has kicked off the distribution of food items to Abia workers and some media houses in the state for the celebration of this year’s yuletide.

Items being distributed by the Foundation include bags of 10kg rice and beans, cartons of tomatoes, litres of palm oil, salt, vegetable oil, stock fish and onions.

According to the Foundation, every teacher in public Primary School in the state would also benefit from the gesture.

Abia has over 1,600 Public Primary Schools according to a source in the Ministry of Education.

A Philanthropist and Founder of the NGO, Enyinnaya Nwafor said the gesture was borne out of his desire to share among Abia residents and promote joy in families, especially this season.

“The Yuletide season brings love, happiness, joy, peace and prosperity as well as a great time for family bonding,” he said.

According to him, “Following our mantra which is improving the quality of lives among Nigerians, one step at a time, we are poised to ensuring that transformation gets to every nook and cranny of our nation, while love still remains our watchword.”

He encouraged the beneficiaries to remain hopeful in the face of biting economic realities and assured that God would not abandon them.

Nwafor also encouraged them to take their jobs seriously and discharge their duties without grudges.

It was a moment of joy as the Foundation moved around the state capital with trucks distributing the items.

Some of the Ministries and Agencies visited include: Abia State Universal Education Board, Board of Internal Revenue, Education Trust Fund, Abia Primary Healthcare Development Agency and Local Government Service Commission.

Others are: Civil Service Commission, Abia Sports Council, National Orientation Agency, State Education Management Board, Umuahia Capital Development Agency, Abia State Estate Development Agency, among others.

Some media Houses that benefitted were Broadcasting Corporation of Abia and Vision Africa Radio.

In their respective responses on behalf of their Agencies, Christopher Osuagwu of SEMB and Chinweoke Iheadindu of the Pilgrims Board said they were “overly excited” and showered praises on the benefactor for remembering them especially “in these days of lack.”

The Foundation has also been empowering youths with start-up packs and cash grant of N50,000.00 to hundreds of indigent petty traders in different markets across the state.