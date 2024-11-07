Yuletide 2024: FRSC foresees drop in road crashes

Lekki-Epe expressway

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said it’s determined to significantly reduce road traffic accidents this holiday season by increasing patrols, training personnel, and launching public awareness campaigns.

The Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed stated this in Abuja during a press briefing. He said the corps is in collaboration with FERMER to ensure repairs of damaged road’s especially strategic and busy ones.

“This Yuletide, we expect to see a decline in road accidents. Road traffic crashes remain a leading cause of death globally, and the leading cause of death among young people in Africa. By focusing on public safety, we can help protect the youth, who are vital to Nigeria’s future,” he noted.

Deputy Corps Marshal, Policy, Research, and Statistics, Clement Oladele said between January and September 2024, 3,767 people lost their lives in 7,011 road traffic crashes, with 22,373 injured.

“These numbers underscore the urgency of our mission to make roads safer for all Nigerians,” he lamented.

Deputy Corps Marshal, Training Department, Chidiebere Nkwonta explained that officers are undergoing comprehensive training to prepare for increased activity during the ember months. “Ensuring they are fully prepared will play a crucial role in lowering accident rates this season,” he said.

“Speeding remains the primary cause of accidents across Nigeria. With expanded resources and equipment, we are stepping up enforcement to minimize speeding and create a safer environment for holiday travelers,” he said.

