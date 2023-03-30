Yul Edochie loses son, Kambilichukwu

The first son of Nigeria’s famous actor, Yul Edochie, has been reported dead on Thursday morning.

Yul had on January 4 celebrated the 16th birthday of his son, Kambilichukwu Edochie via his verified Instagram handle

Meanwhile, confirming the news of his death, a family member who spoke with Vanguard, was quoted as saying that Kambilichukwu died on Thursday.

“After his exam in school, he joined his mates to play football and he developed a seizure and was rushed to the Mother and Child Hospital. All efforts by the doctors to resuscitate him proved abortive,” she added.