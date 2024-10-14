Young Nigerians benefit from modern digital skills programme 

Over 3,000 Nigerian youths have benefited from the SWL Foundation’s initiatives since its inception in 2013, including its flagship programme, the Digital Life After School Programme (DLASP), which focuses on empowering young people with essential tech skills.

At the graduation ceremony for the first cohort of DLASP in Lagos, Tolulope Alabi, chairperson of the SWL Foundation’s executive council, highlighted the foundation’s commitment to equipping underprivileged youngsters with digital tools that will shape their future and drive Nigeria’s economic growth.

“The digital world is transforming fast, and we at SWL Foundation are dedicated to ensuring that children from disadvantaged backgrounds are not left behind,” Alabi said. “Through DLASP, we aim to be a force for change, giving these children the critical skills needed to shape their future and contribute to our economy.”

More than 80 children from low-income families showcased their new digital skills at the event. The programme’s curriculum, developed in partnership with NIIT, offered younger participants foundational training in Microsoft Office, while older students tackled advanced topics like Python programming, Web Development, HTML, and CSS.

DLASP is part of the foundation’s broader mission to close the digital skills gap in underserved communities. A recent 2023 survey by GetBundi, an online education platform, revealed that over 100 million young Nigerians lack the digital skills necessary to compete for modern job opportunities.

Alabi added that the programme, which lasts three to six months, equips children aged four to 16 with tech literacy early on.

“DLASP supports the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG 4 on quality education and SDG 10 on reducing inequalities,” she noted, emphasising how the initiative helps bridge the digital divide and address social inequalities.

As part of its long-term plan, the foundation aims to impact 10,000 families in the next decade through its education and care programmes. “Our mission is to give children the skills and confidence to rise above their circumstances. Education remains a powerful tool to break the cycle of poverty,” Alabi emphasised.

During the event, six students received scholarships from the Simisola Gbadamosi Scholarship Fund, reflecting the foundation’s commitment to nurturing young talent.

The next cohort of DLASP has already begun classes, which will run for another three-to-six-month cycle. The foundation will continue offering this free training as long as sponsorship is available.

SWL Foundation is a non-profit organisation focused on improving the lives of underprivileged children, women, and families in Nigeria.

Charles Ogwo Charles Ogwo, Head, Education Desk at BusinessDay Media is a seasoned proactive journalist with over a decade of reportage experience.

