  • Thursday, October 12, 2023
‘You are passing bills recklessly, and history will judge you’ – Senators

Chioma Onuh

October 12, 2023

Godswill Akpabio, the Senate President, has come under fire from senators for allegedly passing laws hastily and without adequately informing them.

Senator Ali Ndume of Borno stated in session on Thursday that the Akpabio adopts laws without the senators’ input.

“You are just passing bills without prior notification, even money bills, you just pass without anyone’s contribution and within 2 hours. This is not good for Nigeria and history will judge you”, he said.

Another Senator said “we have been ambushed all the time when very sensitive bills are brought and expected to be passed with the speed of light, which is not good for this country.”

This is happening weeks after the Senate refuted speculations of impeachment procedure against Akpabio

