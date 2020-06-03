You are an inspiring leader, Fed. Rep congratulates Alao-Akala at 70

A House of Representative Member, representing Oluyole Federal Constituency, Tolu Akande-Sadipe has congratulated a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress and former Governor of Oyo State, Adebayo Alao-Akala who clocked 70 years on Wednesday, describing him as a selfless stalwart who has developed the State immensely.

In a statement issued by her media aide, Olamilekan Olusada, and made available to journalists, Sadipe-Akande lauded Alao-Akala for his courage, forthrightness and diligence in providing exemplary leadership in the State and the Political party.

She praised him for applying wisdom on issues pertaining to the State and living a life of service to humanity, which has encouraged upcoming leaders in Oyo State.

The Statement reads: “To our amiable leader Adebayo Alao-Akala from the good people of Oluyole Federal Constituency, we wish you a very happy birthday, more blessed years and God’s favour”.

Akande-Sadipe who is also the Chairman, House Committee on Diaspora, thanked Alao-Akala for inspiring great leadership in Oyo State and for extending his large-heartedness to others, which has steadily provided a ladder for budding leaders in the State, especially in Ogbomosho land.

“I wish him God’s immeasurable blessings in longer life, strength and good health,” she concluded.