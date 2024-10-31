Yobe’s 2025 fiscal estimates increase by 48.6% to N320.8bn

…as Buni prioritises infrastructure, health, women empowerment

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State has proposed a total budget size of N320.8 billion (N320,811,000,000) as the State’s 2025 fiscal estimates which is about 48.6% bigger than the N164.9 billion proposed for the outgoing 2024.

The 2025 Yobe State Appropriation Bill tagged, “Budget of Economic Consolidation and Poverty Reduction”, was presented to Yobe State Assembly on Thursday for consideration and passage.

The breakdown showed that a sum of N176, 964,213,000, representing 55.1% of the budget size was allocated for the Capital Expenditure, while a sum of N144, 036,787,000, representing 44.9% was voted for Recurrent Expenditure.

Presenting the budget before Chiroma Buba Mashio-led Yobe State House of Assembly in Damaturu, the State Capital, Governor Buni said that education, healthcare delivery, roads, women and youth empowerment would receive priority attention in the 2025 fiscal year.

The governor, who stated that the Yobe State’s budget size of N164.9 billion proposed for the outgoing 2024 fiscal year recorded 76% overall performance, added that the Yobe State Government intended to construct critical roads to give a facelift and accessibility to various Communities within the State.

According to him, his Administration is committed to the completion of 17 ongoing road projects and will embark on 11 new ones, adding that the work will soon commence for the construction of the Damaturu flyover.

Governor Buni stated that more solar-powered boreholes would be drilled and water reticulation improved on with new pipelines in Damaturu, Buni-Yadi, Nguru, Geidam and Potiskum cities in different parts of the State.

He said that his Administration would also commence work on Damaturu Green Economic City and intensify efforts towards providing and rehabilitating facilities for Nasari, Gurjaje and Bade-Gana Livestock Development Centres.

The governor added the construction of Damaturu Modern Abattoir as well as the procurement of more agricultural implements and equipment would be executed during the 2025 fiscal year.

Responding on behalf of the Yobe State Legislature, Chiroma Buba Mashio, the Speaker of the State Assembly, said that the House of Assembly would work on the budget and financial bills in order to ensure that Appropriation Bill is speedly passed.

