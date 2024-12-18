Yobe maps out investment opportunities for employment, wealth creation

…as UNDP pledges to support state government

Mai Mala Buni, the Yobe State Governor, says his administration in the State has mapped out investment opportunities with huge potentials for employment generation and wealth creation.

The governor stated this on Tuesday at the Government House in Damaturu, the Yobe State Capital, when he received Elsie Attafuah, Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme in Nigeria.

He said the Government would explore the huge agricultural potentials, livestock and other natural resources in the State for massive investment opportunities to promote international trade.

He explained that the State Government had in the previous years concentrated on rehabilitation and recovery programmes to resettle communities displaced by the insurgency.

“With the improvement in security in the State, we are now looking inwardly to explore and exploit the potentials in the State to develop investment opportunities”, he said.

He noted that as a leading State in Sesame seeds and livestock production, Government invested in the two areas to make Yobe State an international hub for export of Sesame seeds and livestock.

“Government is providing infrastructure to stimulate economic growth and curb rural-urban migration. As the second most affected state, Yobe did not enjoy much support from development partners due to accessibility challenge.

“We now have a functional airport, development partners can now easily access the state and make their presence felt more by our people”, the governor said.

Earlier, Elsie Attafuah, thw UNDP Representative, commended the efforts of the Buni-led administration in resettling communities,

noting that UNDP is willing to partner the State Government on areas of development including the investment opportunities.

